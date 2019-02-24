Skip to Main Content
Atlantic Voice: Mount Cashel anniversary
Audio

As clerics gather in Rome to discuss child sexual abuse with the Pope, the people of Newfoundland are marking the 30th anniversary of the Mount Cashel orphanage scandal and subsequent Hughes Enquiry into the rape and abuse of children by Catholic clergy and the cover-up that allowed it to go on for decades.
