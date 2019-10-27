News · Audio

Atlantic Voice: A live interview with writer Michael Crummey from the Writers at Woody Point Festival

Afeature interview with Michael Crummey recorded live at the Woody Point Writers' Festival in beautiful Gros Morne National Park. Michael Crummey’s latest novel THE INNOCENTS examines the relationship between an orphaned brother and sister struggling to survive alone in a remote cove. Since this recording, the novel has acheived a kind of Canlit triple crown: nominated for The Governor General’s Literary Award, the Rogers Writers' Trust Award and the Giller Award. The Giller jury citation said: "Crummey's novel has the capacity to change the way the reader sees the world."

Social Sharing