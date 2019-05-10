At Issue: May 9

The case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman may be over, but the political fallout is still very much ongoing. This week Chantal Hébert, Andrew Coyne and Shachi Kurl look at which party stands to benefit and where we go from here. Plus, the panel unpacks the Green Party's byelection win in Nanaimo-Ladysmith.
Social Sharing
The case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman may be over, but the political fallout is still very much ongoing. This week Chantal Hébert, Andrew Coyne and Shachi Kurl look at which party stands to benefit and where we go from here. Plus, the panel unpacks the Green Party's byelection win in Nanaimo-Ladysmith. 17:10