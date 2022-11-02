I'm in need of a food bank. What do I do?

This story idea came from audience members, like you, who got in touch with us. Send us all of your questions about food banks and food insecurity. We are listening: ask@cbc.ca.

Food bank usage in Canada is up. Way up.

In March of this year, there were nearly 1.5 million visits to food banks across the country, according to a recent report by the non-profit organization Food Banks Canada. That's 15 per cent higher than what was seen in March 2021, and 35 per cent higher than the number of visits in March 2019.

What's different about the rise in food bank use this year is that it comes as Canada's unemployment rate has seen a significant decrease. In March 2022, the country's unemployment rate sunk to 5.3 per cent — the lowest on record since data became available in 1976, according to Statistics Canada.

So what's behind the discrepancy? The Food Banks Canada report cites high inflation, stagnant social assistance rates and the surging cost of food and housing.

With more Canadians turning to food banks to feed themselves and their families, CBC News has also seen a significant number of audience questions about the resource: how to access one, give back to one — and what happens when donations aren't enough.

How do I access a food bank?

Food banks are scattered all across the country for Canadians who find themselves needing to put something on the table, but without the funds to do so.

If you're looking for one close to you, you can use Food Banks Canada's online locator and input your postal code.

Food banks are designed to help those in need, so they are offered free of charge.

However, who qualifies for access largely depends on which food bank you go to, explained Richard Matern, director of research at Food Banks Canada and author of the recently released report.

"Usually, there is some sort of intake process," he said, where an intake officer may ask you a range of questions, such as your name, address and source of income.

He encourages food bank visitors to bring a form of government ID and proof of address, if you have it, as you may be requested to provide them as part of that intake process.

What can I get at a food bank?

Typically, food banks offer a wide variety of products, including non-perishables, fresh fruit and vegetables, and dairy products. Of course, depending on supply and demand, not all of those products may be available at the time of your visit.

Matern says food banks often distribute products to visitors in one of two ways. One model is via pre-packaged hampers, typically containing a selection of goods, which are given out when food banks are experiencing a busier period.

The second option is the "shopping model."

"If the food bank has the time or the space available, and the volunteer availability, they enable what is called the 'shopping model,'" said Matern. This means food bank users may come into the facility and select a certain number of items from each section (dairy, grains, etc.), based on the size of their household.

Food is often distributed with the intention of it lasting, on average, seven days, Matern said, though some places may base it on a shorter or a longer amount of time.

How do I donate to a food bank?

If you want to give back, you can do so with either monetary or food donations. It's worth noting that the process to donate, too, will depend on the food bank.

Matern suggests looking up your nearest food bank to learn about its specific process, which may also vary depending on the type of donation you are looking to make.

"Some food banks will take donations in person, [while] some have kind of a structured process," he said.

If you're interested in making a financial contribution, you can often donate online. If you would like to make a food donation, you can typically do so at a designated location, such as a central warehouse, local fire hall, or the food bank itself.

Contacting the food bank you plan on donating to is the best way to figure out exactly how, and where, to give back.

Food bank use hits all-time high as Canadians struggle to get by Duration 2:33 A new report shows demand for Canadian food banks hit an all-time high in 2022, with more people struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living. Beyond those on fixed incomes, the report also highlights a growing need among people with jobs.

Which types of food should I donate?

This also depends on the specific food bank.

On its website, the United Way recommends calling your local food bank to determine what can be donated and what is most needed. Additionally, the website indicates "foods with high nutritional value are particularly welcome," as well as those that reflect a region's demographic makeup.

Feed Ontario, which works with food banks across the province, has posted about which foods are most needed, adding that you should donate "items you like to see in your own household."

Who stocks food banks when donations from the public aren't enough?

Food banks are supplied through a number of different providers. Aside from individual donations, they often receive support from farms and corporate partners, such as grocery stories, according to the United Way.

Other non-profits, such as Food Banks Canada, also assist in maintaining supply, said Matern. The federal government has also previously given grants for food banks, with provincial governments topping them up.

Still, the recent surge in demand has forced food banks to increasingly rely on their budgets (from individual donations) to purchase food in order to maintain stock.

"In many cases, there's unpredictable demand," said Matern. "It's very hard to match the supply accordingly."