Live

Ask At Issue | Live Q&A

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — when the At Issue panel comes together to tackle the year in Canadian politics and look ahead to what is no doubt going to be a raucous election year. Join us for a special live stream Q&A Thursday at 1 p.m. ET where Rosemary Barton and panellists Andrew Coyne, Chantal Hébert, Shachi Kurl and Paul Wells will be answering your questions live