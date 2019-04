News · Audio

Artist Hari Ziyad believes call-out culture gives spotlight to those who are silenced

Artist and writer Hari Ziyad has called out... and been called out. While they found being on the receiving end to be a difficult experience, they have ultimately determined it's an important tool. Hari says calling out gives people space and opportunity, who otherwise may not have them, and that alternatives like calling in push marginalized voices even further into the shadows.

