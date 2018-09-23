Audio

Are we in the midst of a 'new Native Renaissance'?

In a recent article for The Paris Review, Julian Brave NoiseCat described the New Native Renaissance he says the literary world is experiencing right now. We'll talk to NoiseCat about what that means, and find out which writers are leading the charge.

