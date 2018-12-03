Skip to Main Content
Anna Porter on In Other Words: How I Fell in Love with Canada One Book at a Time
Audio

Anna Porter on In Other Words: How I Fell in Love with Canada One Book at a Time

Publisher and novelist Anna Porter on her memoir In Other Words: How I Fell in Love with Canada One Book at a Time.
Publisher and novelist Anna Porter on her memoir In Other Words: How I Fell in Love with Canada One Book at a Time. 15:40
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|