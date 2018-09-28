Live

Andrew Scheer speaks about Tori Stafford case LIVE

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will address the media about the Tori Stafford case after it was revealed this week that convicted killer Terri-Lynne McClintic has been transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will address the media about the Tori Stafford case after it was revealed this week that convicted killer Terri-Lynne McClintic has been transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories