Skip to Main Content
Andrew Scheer speaks about Tori Stafford case LIVE
Live

Andrew Scheer speaks about Tori Stafford case LIVE

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will address the media about the Tori Stafford case after it was revealed this week that convicted killer Terri-Lynne McClintic has been transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will address the media about the Tori Stafford case after it was revealed this week that convicted killer Terri-Lynne McClintic has been transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us