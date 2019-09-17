Skip to Main Content
Andrew Scheer on the campaign trail | Day 7 LIVE
News·Live

Andrew Scheer on the campaign trail | Day 7 LIVE

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes announcement on the campaign trail in Winnipeg
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes announcement on the campaign trail in Winnipeg 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|