Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old baby girl in Ontario

An Amber Alert has been issued across Ontario for a three-month-old girl.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the girl as Jazmine Gill-Bissonnette.

She is described as white, two feet long and 11 pounds, with brown hair.

The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Jacob Bissonnette, who is described as a white male, 5 feet, seven inches and 132 pounds with brown hair.

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's assistance locating three-month-old Jazmine Gill-Bissonnette. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Jacob Bissonnette. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Bissonnette was last seen in Roseneath, Ont., approximately 52 kilometres to the east of Peterborough and 30 kilometres north of Coburg. Police have not yet released any vehicle information.

Police say if anyone sees Bissonnette they should call 911 immediately.