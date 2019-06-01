RCMP issue Amber Alert for 3 children missing from Fox Creek, Alta.

RCMP in Fox Creek, Alta., have issued an Amber Alert in their search for a woman and her three children.

Police say it's believed the children — four-year-old Isabella Darnel, three-year-old Elijah Darnel and nine-month-old Arlo Darnel — were abducted from their home in Fox Creek around 1:30 a.m. local time Saturday.

All three children have blond hair and blue eyes. Their mother, Charmaine Darnel, is described as five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.

They were last seen leaving a residence in Fox Creek in a 2014, medium-grey Dodge Ram pickup truck, with Alberta licence plate BWZ 8645. The vehicle was last seen leaving Fox Creek, heading south toward Edmonton.

Police are advising people not to approach the woman and are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP at Fox Creek at 780-622-3740 or 911.