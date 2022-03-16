Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ambassador Bridge reopens after police close border crossing, citing suspicious package

The Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor, Ont. to Detrot, will reopen shortly after police closed it Sunday evening, saying they were investigating a suspicious package.

Bridge, which links Windsor to Detroit, is busiest land border crossing between Canada and the U.S.

Chris Ensing · CBC News ·
The Ambassador bridge was closed around 9 p.m. ET Sunday. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

The Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor, Ont. to Detroit, reopened just after midnight Monday after police abruptly closed it earlier in the evening, saying they were investigating a suspicious package.

The bridge — the busiest land border crossing shared by Canada and the United States — was closed around 9 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Traffic was not allowed to enter Canada from Detroit after police said they found a suspicious package in a vehicle on the bridge.

However, just before 11 p.m., police said the bridge would reopen soon. They did not say anymore about the contents of the package.

By 12.30 a.m. Monday, traffic was moving again across the bridge. 

Traffic was not allowed to enter Canada from Detroit after police said they found a suspicious package in a vehicle on the Ambassador Bridge. Above, the Canadian side of the bridge. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

