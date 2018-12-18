One day, Doc Project producer Veronica Simmonds was walking down Grace Street in Toronto, eating a slice of pizza, when she stumbled upon a plaque. It was dedicated to Grace Bagnato. In 1921, Grace became one of the first female court interpreters in Canada. But that's just the start of it... Follow Veronica's journey uncovering the legacy of the amazing Grace Bagnato.
