Audio

Aliens, the future and Pueblo pottery inspire Indigenous fashion designer

Aconav is an Indigenous women's fashion line based out of Phoenix, Arizona, that creates bold and futuristic clothing inspired by the Acoma Pueblo and Navajo heritages of co-founders Loren and Valentina Aragon.

Social Sharing

Aconav is an Indigenous women's fashion line based out of Phoenix, Arizona, that creates bold and futuristic clothing inspired by the Acoma Pueblo and Navajo heritages of co-founders Loren and Valentina Aragon. 5:07

Popular Now Find more popular stories