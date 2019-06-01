Skip to Main Content
Adam Sol on How A Poem Moves
News·Audio

Adam Sol on How A Poem Moves

Adam Sol talks about his book of essays, How A Poem Moves: A Field Guide for Readers of Poetry.
Adam Sol talks about his book of essays, How A Poem Moves: A Field Guide for Readers of Poetry. 2:21
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|