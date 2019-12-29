Skip to Main Content
'Absolutely shocked': Métis author Cherie Dimaline reflects on successful 2019
News·Audio

'Absolutely shocked': Métis author Cherie Dimaline reflects on successful 2019

Cherie Dimaline’s latest book, Empire of Wild, landed at the top spot on Indigo’s Top 50 books of 2019.
Cherie Dimaline’s latest book, Empire of Wild, landed at the top spot on Indigo’s Top 50 books of 2019. 12:12
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|