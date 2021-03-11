A year of COVID-19 living: How lockdowns have affected our life
The week of March 8 marks a year after many Canadians were first asked to limit their outings to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Here's a look at how life has changed and the many festivals, sporting events and social gatherings we've had to forgo.
Festivals, sporting events and other attractions cancelled or scaled back to follow public health orders
Here's a look at how our life has changed and the many festivals, sporting events and social gatherings we've had to forgo but hopefully can look forward to again once pandemic life is over.