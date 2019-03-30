Skip to Main Content
A woman who can smell Parkinson's disease could hold the key to early diagnosis
Audio

A woman who can smell Parkinson's disease could hold the key to early diagnosis

How a woman who can smell Parkinson's disease is helping to develop a diagnostic test
How a woman who can smell Parkinson's disease is helping to develop a diagnostic test 8:43
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|