A Tale of Two Jennifers

Two different Jennifers, at 11 years old, take flight towards a whole new identity. Jennifer Yoon came to Canada when she was 11. But when she arrived, she had only been "Jennifer" for a few minutes. On the flight from Korea, her mom told her to choose a more Western name. Now, 14 years later, Jennifer is wondering - should she make it official and become Jennifer legally? PLUS the night before her Grade 6 school photo, Jennifer Warren walked into the hair salon across the road from her house. And she walked out... with an epic fail of a haircut. Soon after, she was also cast as the lead in her school play, a modern-day musical version of the Pilgrim's Progress. Would the lure of the stage be her salvation? Could Grade 6 get any more humiliating?