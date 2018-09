Audio

A sister's fight to solve a 52-year-old cold case

Diane Prevost was just two years old when she disappeared from Grundy Lake Provincial Park, Ontario. A half-century later, her sister Lise Nastuk is fighting harder than ever to bring her home.

