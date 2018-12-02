Skip to Main Content
A Hawaiian team's mission to translate programming language to their Native language
Audio

A Hawaiian team's mission to translate programming language to their Native language

In an ?lelo Hawai?i language immersion program, programmer Kari Noe found when it was time to teach coding, the class had to leave their language behind.
In an ?lelo Hawai?i language immersion program, programmer Kari Noe found when it was time to teach coding, the class had to leave their language behind. 6:41
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|