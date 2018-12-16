Audio

#92: Make it Right

Over the last year, we've heard countless stories of women who say they've been wronged and seen powerful men called out for their bad behaviour. So much time has been spent bringing the problems to the fore. But with new stories surfacing every day, it's become harder to see what real solutions might look like. This week, in the realm of sexual misconduct and beyond, Piya asks: When you've done wrong... how do you make it right?