50 Years of Indigenous cinema: The Impact of Alanis Obomsawin

Alanis Obomsawin is one of the most accomplished documentary filmmakers in Canada, and one of the most acclaimed Indigenous filmmakers in the world. The Abenaki filmmaker made her first film for the National Film Board in 1971.Today, at the age of 86, Alanis is working on her 52nd film. Today, we take a look back at the impact her work has had on Indigenous cinema.

