Skip to Main Content
37 years, 37 albums: Northern Cree's Steve Wood on being 'ambassadors' for Treaty 6
Audio

37 years, 37 albums: Northern Cree's Steve Wood on being 'ambassadors' for Treaty 6

Thirty-seven years and 37 albums later, Steve Wood is the only original member of Northern Cree left. But he's showing no signs of stopping just yet.
Thirty-seven years and 37 albums later, Steve Wood is the only original member of Northern Cree left. But he's showing no signs of stopping just yet. 8:10
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us