20th anniversary of Gretzky's last game

April 18, 1999 is a day many hockey fans have etched in their memories. On that day, Wayne Gretzky played is his final game in the NHL. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since his last game. Believe it or not, there is a generation of hockey fans that have never seen Gretzky play before. On this week's episode, we look back on that day as the Great One joins the Hockey Night In Canada podcast. Wayne takes a look back with host Rob Pizzo about his memories from that day - from his father Walter driving him to the game, to the stars and former players that were in attendance. Rob also chats with John Shannon, who was the executive producer of Hockey Night In Canada at that time. Shannon talks about the challenges of turning a Sunday afternoon game that wasn't planned to be broadcast into one of the most watched games in Hockey Night history. On Ice Level, Sophia Jurksztowicz has a conversation with Manny Maholtra who played with Gretzky in his final game. Malhotra was an 18 year old rookie for the NY Rangers.

