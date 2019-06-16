Saskatoon police investigating after man shot
Officers were called to the 300 block of Pendygrasse Road early on Sunday morning.
Police said the 24-year-old man was taken to hospital in stable condition
City police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot over the weekend.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Pendygrasse Road in the early morning hours Sunday after the man sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police said the alleged incident occurred after an altercation and the man was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Officers from the service's targeted enforcement and forensic identification units are investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.