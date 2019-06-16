Saskatoon police investigating after man shot

City police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Pendygrasse Road in the early morning hours Sunday after the man sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police said the alleged incident occurred after an altercation and the man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Officers from the service's targeted enforcement and forensic identification units are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.

