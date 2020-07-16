Peel police charge man allegedly caught on viral video yelling racist insults in grocery store

Peel police have charged a Mississauga man following what they're calling a "hate crime incident" after he was allegedly caught on video hurling racist insults at grocery store employees when they asked him to wear a mask.

On Thursday, John McCash, 48, turned himself in at 11 Division, police say. He was charged with causing a disturbance.

"Hate crime incidents impact our community, creating a ripple effect," said Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah in a statement.

"It can increase feelings of vulnerability, anxiety, and fear, not only on the individual who has directly been victimized but, as we have seen with this incident, on the broader community," Duraiappah added.

Officers say the confrontation happened on July 5 at a T & T supermarket near Central Parkway West and Grand Park Drive in Mississauga.

Police say McCash wasn't wearing a face covering and was asked by employees to put one on because it's the store's policy.

Peel police say a man has been charged in connection with a 'hate incident' that occurred at a Mississauga supermarket. 1:01

In a video that has gone viral, a man is seen becoming agitated, saying he has asthma and yelling at an employee to "go back to China."

The worker repeatedly responds by telling him that he's a Canadian.

Grocer responds to incident

In a statement from T&T Supermarkets, CEO Tina Lee thanked Peel police for their "swift" action in laying charges .

"We will not tolerate this type of hateful behaviour in our workplace, and this individual is no longer welcome at T&T locations or any other Loblaw stores," Lee's statement reads

T&T says it will not be taking any further action as the case will be handled in court.

In a news release, the grocery store outlined steps they've taken to ensure their customers' safety, saying it was the first national grocer in the country to implement mandatory masks for employees on March 19 and to follow up by making face coverings mandatory for customers on May 11.

T & T does make accommodations for people with medical conditions and children under the age of two, Lee said.

Some of those accommodations include online shopping and providing a personal grocery store assistant who will help shop for customers who aren't able to come into the store.

"We sympathize with people who are medically unable to wear a face covering. We acknowledge that wearing a mask can be uncomfortable — we know this because we wear one while working each day," she said.

"But to us, it is a small discomfort for the bigger benefit of keeping our communities safer."

Between January 27 and July 10, T&T says it has recorded only three positive COVID-19 cases among its 5,500 employees.

'No place for racism,' Mississauga mayor says

Last week, in response to the incident, Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie said racism has no place in the city.

"Racist, hurtful and divisive comments like these have absolutely no place in our city and are frankly appalling," she said.

"We pride ourselves on our diversity; it is what makes our city one of the best places to live in the world. To those who seek to divide us, I send a strong message that you are not welcome in Mississauga."

Meantime, Duraiappah says reporting hate crime is essential to stopping these types of incidents and that Peel police are committed to pursuing these calls.

McCash is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.