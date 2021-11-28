Boil-water advisory lifted in Montreal's West Island

The City of Montreal has lifted a boil-watery advisory for a large portion of the West Island that was put in place after a failed water quality test at a sampling point on the network.

In a notice posted on Sunday morning, the city said tests confirmed that the tap water in several cities and boroughs is now safe to drink and no longer has to be boiled before being consumed.

The advisory had affected the sectors of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Pointe-Claire, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Kirkland, l'Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève and Baie d'Urfé.

Residents living in these areas were asked to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it or using it to brush their teeth, though tap water could be used for personal hygiene or other domestic purposes.

The city says it's recommending people living in the parts of the West Island that were affected to follow additional precautions outlined on its website under the "Resumption of Water Services" section.

For more information, residents can also contact 311.