12-year-old comedian

Zachary Coffin is turning heads in Winnipeg's comedy scene - and not just for his sense of humour. At 12 years old, Zack is by far the youngest comic in the city. His favourite subject in his comedy is his mom, Dawn Lavand. But he's got to watch what he says... because Dawn is a stand up too!
Social Sharing
Zachary Coffin is turning heads in Winnipeg's comedy scene - and not just for his sense of humour. At 12 years old, Zack is by far the youngest comic in the city. His favourite subject in his comedy is his mom, Dawn Lavand. But he's got to watch what he says... because Dawn is a stand up too! 14:19