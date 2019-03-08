Audio

#104: Doing Justice

As Canadians have been debating what a fair and just punishment should look like for the driver in the Humboldt Broncos crash, one perspective has been absent: the guilty. This week, Piya speaks with those inside and outside prison to hear how they think their punishment has served them, for better and for worse.

Social Sharing

As Canadians have been debating what a fair and just punishment should look like for the driver in the Humboldt Broncos crash, one perspective has been absent: the guilty. This week, Piya speaks with those inside and outside prison to hear how they think their punishment has served them, for better and for worse. 54:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories