Skip to Main Content
100 years after the Treaty of Versailles, Niall Ferguson and Margaret MacMillan on the lasting impact of WWI
News·Audio

100 years after the Treaty of Versailles, Niall Ferguson and Margaret MacMillan on the lasting impact of WWI

Speaking to Eleanor Wachtel in 2003, the two historians look back on the First World War and its far-reaching aftermath.
Speaking to Eleanor Wachtel in 2003, the two historians look back on the First World War and its far-reaching aftermath. 52:52
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|