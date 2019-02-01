Skip to Main Content
#100: Hidden Homlessness
Nearly one in 10 Canadians have reported experiencing "hidden homelessness", when you temporarily have nowhere to stay, so you resort to things like couch surfing and sleeping in your car. This week, Piya sheds light on some of the many different ways homelessness can be hidden, with people who've experienced it themselves.
