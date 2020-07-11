Wintersleep and Tim Baker win big at 2020 East Coast Music Awards

After being postponed for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 East Coast Music Awards took place on July 11 as a special pre-recorded broadcast, with Wintersleep and Tim Baker coming away with multiple awards.

Hosted by Mary Walsh, the show featured performances by Rose Cousins, Damhnait Doyle, Matt Mays, Neon Dreams, Motherhood, Eastern Owl, Zamani, Jacobus, Wintersleep, Baker and Shanneyganock.

Wintersleep walked away with four awards, including one for album of the year, while Baker followed closely behind with three. Neon Dreams, who just won the Juno Award for breakthrough group of the year, won an East Coast Music Award for pop recording of the year.

The music winners were primarily dominated by men nominees, with only four of the 27 categories going to women or bands with women in them. Artists of colour were slightly better represented, with seven of the categories going to an artist or band with at least one artist of colour.

The industry awards portion of the ECMAs were announced on July 10 via a special ECMA Facebook Live broadcast, hosted by CBC's Bill Roach.

Find out all the winners, below.

Album of the year

Neon Dreams, Sweet Dreams Till Sunbeams (producer: Corey Lerue)

Ria Mae, Stars (producers: Truancy, Joel Stouffer, John Nathaniel, Kristoffer Eriksson, Adam King, Les Cooper, Ryan Kowarsky, Scott Effman)

Rich Aucoin, Release (producers: Rich Aucoin, Joel Waddell)

Tim Baker, Forever Overhead (producer: Marcus Paquin)

Winner: Wintersleep, In the Land Of (producers: Tony Doogan, Wintersleep)

Rich Aucoin performs "The Fear" for CBC Music's First Play Live 4:26

Blues recording of the year

Grasshopper, Southern Bones

Matchstick Mike, Dog up the Road

Mike Biggar, Mike Biggar & Band Live at the BMO Theatre

Winner: Myles Goodwyn, Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues 2

Bucky Adams Memorial Award

Jody Upshaw

Winner: Jon Samuel

Rey D

Tachichi

Zamani

Classical recording of the year

Atlantic String Machine, The Bayfield Sessions

Christine Carter and Duo Concertante, Invitation

Gillian Smith, Into the Stone

Winner: Marc Djokic, Solo Seven

Various, Songs of the Invisible Summer Stars

Contemporary roots recording of the year

Damhnait Doyle, Liquor Store Flowers

Erin Costelo, Sweet Marie

Madison Violet, Everything's Shifting

Steven Bowers, Elk Island Park

Winner: The East Pointers, Yours to Break

Country recording of the year

Ben Chase, All Over It

Cory Gallant, Welcome to my World

Winner: Dave Sampson, All Types of Ways

Jason Benoit, Revolution Pt. 1

Tomato/Tomato, Canary in a Coal Mine

Dance recording of the year

Craymak, "I'd Do It Again" feat. Saint Yves

Winner: Famba, "Swear to God"

Karate Kactus, "Shy" featuring Faangs

Sparkee, Discovery

Spoutnique, Solace

Electronic recording of the year

Dead Horse Beats, Inglaterra

It Could Be Franky, We All Know How This Will End

Pineao & Loeb, Elevation

Winner: Rich Aucoin, Release

Rozalind MacPhail, Don't Let me Fall too Far

Folk recording of the year

Dave Gunning, Up Against the Sky

Jenn Grant, Love, Inevitable

Old Man Luedecke, Easy Money

Winner: Tim Baker, Forever Overhead

Villages, Villages

Tim Baker performs for CBC Music's First Play Live 5:32

Francophone recording of the year

Cy, Acadian Dream

Winner: Jacobus, Caviar

Jacques Surette, Marche, marche, marche

Sirène et Matelot, Sirène et Matelot

Spoutnique, Solace

Group recording of the year

Motherhood, Dear Bongo,

Neon Dreams, Sweet Dreams Till Sunbeams

The East Pointers, Yours to Break

Villages, Villages

Winner: Wintersleep, In the Land Of

Indigenous artist of the year

Carolina East

City Natives

Deantha Edmunds

Winner: Eastern Owl

Shift from tha 902

Inspirational recording of the year

Chris Stephens, When it Was Dark

Eastern Owl, Qama'si

Winner: Ian Foster and Nancy Hynes, A Week in December

One8Tea, Ventilation

Rey D, No Failing Faith

Instrumental recording of the year

Winner: Florian Hoefner, First Spring

Mark Djokic, Solo Seven

Natalie MacMaster, Sketches

Paul Tynan, Quartet

Sam Wilson, Groundless Apprehensions

Jazz recording of the year

Ethan Ardelli, The Island of Form

Winner: Florian Hoefner, First Spring

Heather Bambrick, Fine State

Paul Tynan, Quartet

Sam Wilson, Groundless Apprehensions

Loud recording of the year

Dischord, Corruption of Innocence

Dumpster Mummy, Dumpster Mummy 2

Hard Charger, Vol 4: Take the Guff And Suffer

Winner: Spirit of the Wildfire, Bittersweet Nothings

Zaum, Divination

Pop recording of the year

Winner: Neon Dreams, Sweet Dreams Till Sunbeams

Rachel Cousins, Rachel Cousins

Ria Mae, Stars

T. Thomason, T. Thomason

Tara MacLean, Deeper

R&B/soul recording of the year

Chris Kirby, What Goes Around

Jody Upshaw, Guilty One

Winner: Laura Roy, Forte

Selby Evans, Forever

Rap/hip-hop recording of the year

Aquasocks, HOLOS

City Natives, Reborn

Winner: Jacobus, Caviar

Jyay, Rambo

Tachichi, Top Ten

Rising star recording of the year

Winner: Dave Sampson, All Types of Ways

Leanne Hoffman, What Remains

Motherhood, Dear Bongo

Quote the Raven, Golden Hour

Villages, Villages

Rock recording of the year

Adam Baldwin, No Rest for the Wicked

Andrew Waite, Tremors

Jon Samuel, Dead Melodies

Motherhood, Dear Bongo,

Winner: Wintersleep, In the Land Of

Roots/traditional recording of the year

Anna Ludlow, Wherever you Go

Còig, Ashlar

JP Cormier, Once

Keith Mullins, Upward (Howlin' at the Moon)

Winner: Natalie MacMaster, Sketches

Shannon Quinn, Watchmaker

Solo recording of the year

Damhnait Doyle, Liquor Store Flowers

Jason Benoit, Revolution Pt. 1

Jenn Grant, Love, Inevitable

Natalie MacMaster, Sketches

Rich Aucoin, Release

T. Thomason, T. Thomason

Winner: Tim Baker, Forever Overhead

Song of the year

Mo Kenney, "Ahead of Myself" (producer: Mo Kenney)

Port Cities, "Montreal" (producers: Dylan Guthro, Thomas Tawgs Salter)

The East Pointers, "Wintergreen" (producer: Gordie Sampson)

Tim Baker, "Dance" (producers: Marcus Paquin, Tim Baker)

Winner: Wintersleep, "Beneficiary" (producers: Tony Doogan, Wintersleep)

Songwriter of the year

Adyn Townes

Dave Sampson

Ria Mae

Rich Aucoin

Winner: The East Pointers

Wintersleep

Fans' choice entertainer of the year

Dave Gunning

Jenn Grant

Winner: Jimmy Rankin

Lennie Gallant

Neon Dreams

Ria Mae

Rich Aucoin

The East Pointers

Tim Baker

Wintersleep

Fans' choice video of the year

Devarrow, "Crashed Cars" (directors: Dom Fegan, Graham Ereaux)

Gabrielle Papillon, "Shout It Out" (director: Teryl Brouillette)

Winner: Jason Benoit, "Slow Hand" (director: Tim Deegan)

Jenn Grant, "Keep A Light On" (director: Samantha Scaffidi)

Madison Violet, "Tell Me" (director: Jillian Martin)

Neon Dreams, "High School Dropout" (directors: Frank Kadillac, Alex Gayoso)

Ria Mae, "Hold Me" feat. Frank Kadillac (director: Kat Webber)

The East Pointers, "Wintergreen" (director: Emma Watkins)

Tim Baker, "All Hands" (director: Jordan Canning)

Wintersleep, "Forest Fire" (director: Christopher Mills)

2019 Industry Awards

Company of the year

Foleymore Entertainment

Krista Keough Creative Communications

Parkindale Productions Inc.

Sound of Pop

The Citadel House

Winner: The Syrup Factory

Event of the year

Winner: Celtic Colours International Festival

Halifax Jazz Festival

Makin' Waves presented by Sydney Credit Union

Shivering Songs Festival

Stan Rogers Folk Festival

Graphic/media artist of the year

Aaron Bishop

Winner: Deep Hollow Print

James Bennett

Jud Haynes

Launch Media

Management/manager of the year

Forward Music Group

Winner: Jones & Co.

Mary Beth Waldram

Roger Lockyer

Media outlet of the year

Canadian Beats

Parkindale Productions Podcast

Winner: The East

The East Coast Music Hour

Weekend Mornings with Bill Roach (CBC Radio One)

Media person of the year

Alex Cook

Winner: Bill Roach

Erin Bond

Greg Smith

Richard Lann

Producer of the year

Chris Kirby

Winner: Daniel Ledwell

Jon Matthews

Mark Adam

Mike "Sheppy" Shepherd

Studio engineer of the year

Jamie Foulds

Jason Jenkyns

Jon Matthews

Scott Ferguson

Winner: Thomas Stajcer

Studio of the year

Codapop Studios

Echo Lake

FMP Matrix: STUDIO FMP

Winner: Soundpark Studios

The Sound Mill

Venue of the year

Celtic Performing Arts Centre at The College of Piping

Parkindale Productions: Parkindale Hall and Shepody House

The Capital Complex

The Carleton

Winner: The Ship Pub

Video of the year