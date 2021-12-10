Why PIQSIQ wants a Juno nomination for best gospel album

Voting for the first round of Juno Award nominations is underway until Dec. 16, and for the first time, sisters Inuksuk Mackay and Tiffany Ayalik, the Inuit-style throat-singing duo who performs as PIQSIQ, have their sights set on a nomination in the best gospel album category.

PIQSIQ's newest album, Live from Christ Church Cathedral, was recorded at Vancouver's Christ Church Cathedral. Submitting the album for contention in the best gospel album category is, according to PIQSIQ's publicist, "to make a point not only about the crimes the Catholic church committed against Indigenous people, but also to underscore that the church also banned traditional Inuit singing at northern residential schools."

"Live from Christ Church Cathedral demonstrates and questions a historical, forced inspiration in God," PIQSIQ explained in a statement. "Inuit were spiritually colonized and forced to believe in something that promised salvation but instead delivered harm. The impetus of this album is to bring the sounds of katajjaq into places where it was previously banned and in the same vein, into categories where it is also not allowed. The Church, its congregation and all of its affiliates must also embrace the gospel, the truth about the harms that Christianity has caused Indigenous people in Canada. In this era of truth and reconciliation, we call on Christian organizations to be honest about their history and the roles they have played, overtly and complicity, in the oppression of Indigenous peoples. We were forced into a religion that celebrated a baby, but buried ours. Our remains are still at your places of worship; places where our songs were not allowed."