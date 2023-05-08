'We are forever grateful': Sum 41 announces breakup

After 27 years together, rock band Sum 41 has announced that it will be disbanding.

In a statement posted on the band's social media accounts, Sum 41 confirmed that it will be finishing upcoming tour dates and releasing one final album titled Heaven :X: Hell before walking away. "Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the statement reads. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

Read the full statement below.

Sum 41 formed in Ajax, Ont. with members Deryck Whibley, Dave "Brownsound" Baksh, Jason "Cone" McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo. In 1999, the band signed with Island Records and released its debut EP, Half Hour of Power. By the early 2000s, Sum 41 became one of the biggest pop-punk bands in the world with hits like "Fat Lip," "In Too Deep" and "Motivation." Over the years, the group's sound evolved to include more metal elements as heard on its 2019 album, Order in Decline.

Sum 41 has won two Juno Awards: group of the year in 2003 and rock album of the year in 2005 for the band's third studio album, Chuck.