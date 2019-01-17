Junos 365 session: Serena Ryder covers 'Eyes of a Stranger'

As part of our coverage of the 2019 Juno Awards, we're inviting some of today's hottest Canadian acts to cover a past winner in the single of the year category.

For her Junos 365 session, Serena Ryder picked the Payolas' "Eyes of a Stranger," the winning single of the year at the 1983 Juno Awards.

"I chose 'Eyes of a Stranger' because it was actually the first song that I remember having big emotions over when I was young," explains Ryder. "And it was big, confusing emotions because it was the first time that I felt sexy ... and I didn't even know what that was in my head. It was like, this dark kind of pleasure, like, am I supposed to be feeling these things?"

Another part of the appeal, according to Ryder, is the song's timelessness. "It's a song that I think will be just as good in another 30 years."

Enjoy Ryder's cover of "Eyes of a Stranger," above, and while you're here, check out some of our other Junos 365 sessions:

Wherever you are on March 17, you can watch the Juno Awards live from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., at cbcmusic.ca/junos.