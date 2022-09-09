Watch the NAC Orchestra's moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra paid homage to Queen Elizabeth at the opening concert of its 2022-23 season, filling Ottawa's Southam Hall with the moving strains of Edward Elgar's Nimrod Variation under the direction of English conductor Alexander Shelley, music director of the NAC Orchestra.

It was an unexpected addition to the advertised program, which included works by Richard Strauss, Dinuk Wijeratne and Sergei Rachmaninoff. With news of Queen Elizabeth's death breaking early during the afternoon of Sept. 8, the decision was made to open the concert with Variation IX ("Nimrod") from Elgar's Enigma Variations, a work that has a long association with solemn occasions, including Queen Elizabeth's coronation service in 1953.

Watch their performance, below.