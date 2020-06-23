Watch the Bader and Overton Canadian Cello Competition

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bader and Overton Canadian Cello Competition has moved online this year with contestants live streaming their performances from various locales and the jury and public watching and listening via the web.

Live streams take place June 24, 25 (semifinal) and 27 (final) and CBC Music is making them available above. They're hosted by Yolanda Bruno, winner of the 2017 Bader and Overton Canadian Violin Competition. In case of technical difficulties, performances will be archived here. View the complete online program here.

Add your comments to the #BaderCello live blog, below, and scroll down for a detailed schedule of performances and information on the contestants, prizes and jury.

Contestants

Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy

Bryan Cheng

Olivia Yelim Cho

Leland Ko

Jonah Krolik

Andreas Schmalhofer

Michael Song

Tate Zawadiuk

Semifinal schedule

All times are ET.

Wednesday, June 24

12 p.m.: Welcome

12:15 p.m.: Leland Ko

1:15 p.m.: Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy

2:15 p.m. Intermission

2:45 p.m.: Jonah Krolik

3:45 p.m.: Michael Song

Thursday, June 25

12 p.m.: Welcome

12:15 p.m.: Andreas Schmalhofer

1:15 p.m.: Bryan Cheng

2:15 p.m.: Intermission

2:45 p.m.: Tate Zawadiuk

3:45 p.m.: Olivia Cho

4:45 p.m. Pause for jury deliberation

6:00 p.m. (approximately): Announcement of the finalists

Final schedule

All times are ET.

Saturday, June 27

12:00 p.m.: Welcome

12:15 p.m.: Finalist A

1:15 p.m.: Finalist B

2:15 p.m.: Finalist C

3:15 p.m.: Pause for jury deliberation

4:30 p.m. (approximately): Announcement of the prize winners

Prizes

The first-prize winner will be awarded the $20,000 Marion Overton Dick Memorial Cello Prize, a future engagement to perform with the Kingston Symphony, and a future engagement to perform a recital at the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts that will be recorded by CBC Music for national broadcast.

The second-prize winner will be awarded the $6,000 Clifford Overton Prize.

The third-prize winner will be awarded the $4,000 Margaret Foster and Heather Dick Prize.

Bader Family Audience Prize: $1,000.

Jury

Prize winners will be chosen by a jury comprising Minna Rose Chung, Denise Djokic, Joseph Elworthy, Matt Haimovitz, David Hetherington, Christina Mahler, Paul Marleyn, Evan Mitchell, Shauna Rolston and Wolf Tormann.

The winner of the audience prize will be determined by public voting.