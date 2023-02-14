Watch Thanya Iyer write an uplifting indie rock pop song about the grocery store

Ten-Minute Topline is a series from CBC Music, produced by CBC's Creator Network, about the art, joy and challenge of composing a melody. It's hosted by Eve Parker Finley, a Montreal musician, comedian and TikTok sensation who has racked up millions of likes on the platform. New episodes will be released every Friday until Feb. 17.

On each episode of the new game show, host Eve Parker Finley gives a musician 10 minutes to compose a melody and lyrics — a.k.a. a topline — to a backing track on a topic chosen at random. In this episode, Finley challenges Montreal-based artist Thanya Iyer to write a "driving all night uplifting indie rock pop" song about the grocery store. While Iyer's experimental pop, which is best exemplified on her 2021 Polaris Music Prize longlisted album Kind, incorporates some improvisation, having only 10 minutes to compose a song offers a whole new set of limitations and obstacles.

Previous episodes of Ten-Minute Topline have given musicians relatively straightforward genres to work off of such as electroclash, R&B or riot grrrl punk, but "driving all night uplifting indie rock pop" feels like three challenges in one — and that's before we bring in the song's actual topic, the grocery store. Iyer's result mashes the two prompts together to create a "driving all night through the grocery store" anthem that's capped off with a beautiful violin solo, partially because Iyer admits that she ran out of time.

Of her songwriting approach here, Iyer says she enjoys free writing where she throws all her thoughts onto the paper first. "It's nice to brain drain everything because we often can be very perfectionistic about things and it's just like, let's just put all the garbage onto the page," Iyer tells Finley. "Everything that you feel inside of you, you just pour it out onto the page. There are no critics judging… often the best things come out when you're not criticizing yourself."

Watch the episode above to hear Iyer's 10-minute creation, and prepare to have this track stuck in your head the next time you go on a late-night grocery trip.