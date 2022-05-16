Watch Mustafa perform at the 2022 Juno Awards

Mustafa is a new voice in Canadian folk music and he brought his singular take on the genre to the Juno Awards. As a healing process for the loss he experienced throughout his teenage years, he penned his gut-wrenching 2021 debut When Smoke Rises. It won the award for alternative album of the year and Mustafa was also nominated for songwriter of the year for three songs off of that album. For this live rendition of "Stay Alive," the breakout single from When Smoke Rises, he was backed by a choir featuring fellow artist Lil Berete and other friends from Regent Park.

Watch the video below.