Watch Montreal musicians perform Brahms' Requiem for World AIDS Day

For 21 years, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra Players Association and the Choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul have come together on World AIDS Day (Dec. 1) to present a major choral work in support of Maison du Parc, an AIDS hospice. This annual benefit concert is titled Voices of Hope.

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the performance moves online.

To ensure physical distancing, the musicians perform a chamber version, arranged by Joachim Linckelmann, of Johannes Brahms' Ein deutsches Requiem. The soloists are Karina Gauvin (soprano) and Russell Braun (baritone). Jean-Sébastien Vallée conducts.

The live stream, above, begins Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET and will be available for one week following the premiere.

Viewers are encouraged to make a $20 donation via Canada Helps to Maison du Parc, a non-profit organization established in 1991 and situated in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal neighbourhood that offers a palliative care program for men and women suffering from AIDS, as well as psychological and social support for people living with the disease.