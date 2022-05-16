Watch Haviah Mighty's powerful performance at the 2022 Junos

Haviah Mighty brought her explosive energy to this year's Juno Awards in Toronto. The first-time Juno nominee (and eventual winner) has been widely regarded as one-to-watch in Canadian hip hop ever since her debut 13th Floor won the Polaris Music Prize in 2019. She performed a medley of "So So" and "Protest," singles off of her Juno-nominated album Stock Exchange. With her combination of swagger, stage presence and insightful rhymes, she delivered an entertaining and enlightening performance. With the recent white supremacist mass shooting in Buffalo, not far from peoples' minds, "Protest" was a sobering reminder of the ways anti-Black racism seeps into our everyday lives.

Watch the video below.