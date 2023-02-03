Watch Fleece's Matt Rogers write an electroclash song about universal healthcare

Matt Stone is from the Montreal indie pop outfit Fleece, who mixed their dreamy indie rock sound with TikTok antics to grow a worldwide audience. In this episode of Ten Minute Topline, host Eve Parker Finley has Stone write an electroclash banger about universal healthcare. Ten Minute Topline is a CBC Music series produced by The Creator Network about the art, joy and challenge of composing a melody, presented in the form of a hilarious and insightful gamified music interview.

In CBC Music's newest series, Ten-Minute Topline, host Eve Parker Finley gives musicians 10 minutes to compose a topline, and on today's episode, Fleece frontman Matt Rogers is tasked with writing an electroclash song about universal healthcare.

Rogers, who's more used to penning indie-pop anthems for his Montreal band, is admittedly not an electroclash scholar. In fact, upon drawing that genre out of a bowl, he exclaims, "I don't know what that is!" But, inspired by Canada's universal healthcare system and a rhythm that he describes as "kind of like [Lady] Gaga," his final creation will make you want to dance while pleading with the government to not take away our healthcare. It may not be his usual method of songwriting, but Rogers says the spontaneity of this challenge was fun, adding: "I love the magic of the moment."