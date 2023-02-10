Watch Cedric Noel write an R&B song about first dates
New series Ten-Minute Topline challenges musicians to make a melody in just 10 minutes
Ten-Minute Topline is a series from CBC Music, produced by CBC's Creator Network, about the art, joy and challenge of composing a melody. It's hosted by Eve Parker Finley, a Montreal musician, comedian and TikTok sensation who has racked up millions of likes on the platform. New episodes will be released every Friday until Feb. 17.
What do you get when you ask a classical composer to write a Eurodance pop song about homework, or a folk singer to write a punk anthem about puppies? That's what Ten-Minute Topline aims to find out, among other zany matchups.
On each episode of the new game show, host Eve Parker Finley gives a musician 10 minutes to compose a melody and lyrics — a.k.a. a topline — to a backing track on a topic chosen at random. In this episode, Finley challenges Montreal-based singer-songwriter Cedric Noel to write an R&B song about first dates. He typically moves in the world of indie rock, ambient and melodic pop, his Polaris Music Prize-longlisted album Hang Time is testament to that — but in the episode he asserts that quintessential early 2000s R&B is his "vibe," and takes the challenge in stride.
The result: a moody, melancholic track with soaring, pleading vocals. During the challenge, Noel notices a trend in his creative process: "I feel like all my lyric ideas are very sad." But what's R&B without a little yearning?
And it turns out Ten-Minute Topline isn't Noel's first foray into writing on the spot and under pressure. Once he had the brilliant idea to ask a crowd to choose a topic for him to sing about during a live show, and a child requested "spaghetti." He considers that challenge infinitely more difficult than this one.
Watch the episode above to Noel's 10-minute creation, and find out how he got himself into that pasta-themed predicament.
