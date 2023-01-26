Watch Basia Bulat write a riot grrrl punk anthem about puppies

Juno- and Polaris-award-nominated Canadian singer-songwriter Basia Bulats’ music combines folk, country and storytelling. In this episode of Ten-Minute Topline, host Eve Parker Finely challenges Bulat to write a riot grrrl punk rock song about puppies. Ten-Minute Topline is a CBC Music series produced by The Creator Network about the art, joy and challenge of composing a melody, presented in the form of a hilarious and insightful gamified music interview.

On each episode of Ten-Minute Topline, host Eve Parker Finley gives a musician 10 minutes to compose a melody and lyrics — a.k.a. a topline — to a backing track on a topic chosen at random. In this episode, Finley challenges Montreal-based singer-songwriter Basia Bulat to write a riot grrrl punk rock song about puppies.

Bulat usually sticks to a country and folk lane, a far cry from the boisterous and aggressive spirit of riot grrrl punk. Despite that, she feels pretty confident about her creation: "[The] Westminster dog show is going to want to buy this." Who knew distorted bass, hardcore drums, and dog barking would work so well together?

Watch Bulat create an anthem for defiant puppies that don't follow any rules in the video above.