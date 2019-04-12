Van break-in forces Valley to cancel upcoming U.S. tour

A van break-in has forced Toronto pop band Valley to cancel its upcoming concert tour of Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. They were slated to open for the Wldlfe on six dates between April 16 and 22.

"Canceling shows is never easy," Valley posted on Facebook. "Canceling a tour hurts more than ever." They went on to explain that their passports and visas were stolen during a van break-in earlier in the week.

The Wldlfe announced that they will proceed with the concert tour, without their opening act. "As you may know, Valley is from Toronto and because they are currently in Canada, they are unable to receive even a temporary passport in time to get back into the U.S. next week," they noted, adding, "We are already talking about new dates together."

Valley had recently returned to Canada from a successful tour of the U.S. West Coast. On April 5 they released the video for their latest single, "A Phone Call in Amsterdam."