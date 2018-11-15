Your guide to CBC Music's 2018 holiday schedule

'Tis the season for CBC Music to take over your holiday airwaves. Wondering what festive delights CBC Radio One and CBC Music (formerly Radio 2) have scheduled over Christmas Eve and Day? Get the full schedule below.

And don't forget: we'll be airing Joy to the World, CBC Music's annual Euroradio holiday special, on Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get all the details via our programming guide.

All times are local, and half an hour later in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dec. 24: CBC Music

Home for the Holidays with Rich Terfry

4-6 p.m.

A hearth-warming mix of classic holiday music and contemporary favourites.

Noël with Florence K

6-7 p.m.



Celebrating the season in the second of Canada's official languages. New CBC Music host Florence K introduces us to beloved French holiday songs and spins classic holiday standards en français.

Home for the Holidays with Raina Douris

7-9 p.m.

A hearth-warming mix of classic holiday music and contemporary favourites.

Home for the Holidays with Odario Williams

9 p.m. to midnight

A hearth-warming mix of classic holiday music and contemporary favourites.

Christmas Night

Midnight to 6 a.m.

A continuous stream of classical Christmas music for the overnight hours.

Dec. 24: CBC Radio One

Marvin's Room Christmas Party

8-9 p.m.

The mission of the Marvin's Room Christmas Party: to find the coolness in Christmas. It's a celebration of the holidays through funk and soul, blues and hip-hop. From Christmas classics to remixed carols, we're covering it all.

Home for the Holidays with Laila Biali

9-11 p.m.

Laila Biali brings a hearth-warming mix of jazzy holiday favourites.

Christmas Night

Midnight to 6 a.m.

A continuous stream of classical Christmas music for the overnight hours.

Dec. 25: CBC Music

Home for the Holidays with Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe

6-9 a.m.

Wake up to an exciting mix of classic holiday music from Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole to Justin Bieber and Ruth B.

Handel's Messiah with Julie Nesrallah

9-11:50 a.m.

Georg Fredric Handel's oratorio Messiah is a Christmas favourite for classical music lovers. This year features the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra under Ivars Taurins together with the Tafelmusik Chamber Choir and illustrious soloists.

Queen's Message

11:50 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth delivers her Christmas message from Buckingham Palace, an annual tradition on radio since 1952.

Home for the Holidays with Julie Nesrallah

Noon to 3 p.m.

A perfect classical music companion for your Christmas Day.

Gospel Christmas with Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe

3-4 p.m.

Let the power of voice bring the spirit of Christmas into your heart. An uplifting, spiritual present sent through the soulful and lush voices of Whitney Houston, Lou Rawls, Faith Chorale and the Winans family.

CBC Christmas Sing-In with Julie Nesrallah

4-5 p.m.

A popular broadcast tradition from the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul in Montreal, the CBC Christmas Sing-In includes your favourite seasonal music, from "O Come All ye Faithful" to "The Huron Carol." Join host Julie Nesrallah and sing along wherever you may be on Christmas Day.

Global Christmas with Paolo Pietropaolo

5-6 p.m.

A celebration of Christmas around the world through music. Host Paolo Pietropaolo takes you on a festive globe-trotting journey, celebrating the music and exploring some of the different traditions the season has inspired.

Home for the Holidays with Tom Allen

6-9 p.m.

Gather around for this unique mix of seasonal songs and stories with Tom Allen.

Home for the Holidays with Laila Biali

9-11 p.m.

Laila Biali brings a hearth-warming mix of jazzy holiday favourites.

Marvin's Room Christmas Party

11 p.m. to midnight

The mission of the Marvin's Room Christmas Party: to find the coolness in Christmas. It's a celebration of the holidays through funk and soul, blues and hip-hop. From Christmas classics to remixed carols, we're covering it all.

Dec. 25: CBC Radio One

Home for the Holidays with Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe

6-9 a.m.

Wake up to an exciting mix of classic holiday music from Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole to Justin Bieber and Ruth B.

Home for the Holidays with Odario Williams

9-11 a.m.

A hearth-warming mix of classic holiday music and contemporary favourites.

Global Christmas with Paolo Pietropaolo

11 a.m. to noon

A celebration of Christmas around the world through music. Host Paolo Pietropaolo takes you on a festive globe-trotting journey, celebrating the music and exploring some of the different traditions the season has inspired.

CBC Christmas Sing-In with Julie Nesrallah

Noon to 1 p.m.

A popular broadcast tradition from the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul in Montreal, the CBC Christmas Sing-In includes your favourite seasonal music, from "O Come All ye Faithful" to "The Huron Carol." Join host Julie Nesrallah and sing along wherever you may be on Christmas Day.

Home for the Holidays with Rich Terfry

4-6 p.m.

A hearth-warming mix of classic holiday music and contemporary favourites.

Gospel Christmas with Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe

7-8 p.m.

Let the power of voice bring the spirit of Christmas into your heart. An uplifting, spiritual present sent through the soulful and lush voices of Whitney Houston, Lou Rawls, Faith Chorale and the Winans family.

Home for the Holidays with Katherine Duncan

8-10 p.m.

Celebrate the day with your seasonal favourites.

Home for the Holidays with Raina Douris

10 p.m. to midnight

A hearth-warming mix of classic holiday music and contemporary favourites.