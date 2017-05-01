Webcast: watch the Montreal International Musical Competition

Follow live video coverage of the 2017 Montreal International Musical Competition, taking place May 2 to 12, open this year to pianists 30 and under.

From a record 304 applicants from 41 countries, the preliminary jury selected 24 quarter-finalists to come to Montreal to compete. In addition to the tantalizing prize package, the competition offers the opportunity for six finalists to perform a complete concerto with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Claus Peter Flor. To reach the final round, pianists must advance from two solo rounds.

The prize package got a big boost this year, thanks to the Azrieli Foundation, which has offered a $50,000 career development grant named in honour of competition cofounder Joseph Rouleau. This, added to the $30,000 offered by the City of Montreal, augments the first prize to $80,000.

While you're watching the webcasts, above, keep track of the competition on Twitter via #CMIM2017. You'll find the webcast schedule below, along with information on the prizes, the jury and the imposed Canadian work.

Webcast schedule: final round

Wednesday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m.:

- Sejin Noh (30, Sout Korea): Piano Concerto No. 1 by Tchaikovsky.

- Jinhyung Park (21, South Korea): Piano Concerto No. 2 by Rachmaninoff.

- Stefano Andreatta (25, Italy): Piano Concerto No. 2 by Liszt.

Following the performances, the winners of first, second and third prizes will be announced.

Webcast: gala concert and announcement of the special prizes

Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Imposed Canadian work

For the 2017 edition of the Montreal International Musical Competition, the compulsory work, to be played in the semifinal round, is Laurentienne No. 2 by André Mathieu.

Jury

Idil Biret (Turkey)

Dang Thai Son (Canada/Vietnam)

Alain Lefèvre (Canada)

Hélène Mercier (Canada)

Pedja Muzijevic (Bosnia)

David Owen Norris (U.K.)

Cristina Ortiz (Brazil)

R. Douglas Sheldon (U.S.)

Gabriel Tacchino (France)

André Bourbeau (Canada, jury chair)

Prizes