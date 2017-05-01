Webcast: watch the Montreal International Musical Competition
Follow live video coverage of the 2017 Montreal International Musical Competition, taking place May 2 to 12, open this year to pianists 30 and under.
From a record 304 applicants from 41 countries, the preliminary jury selected 24 quarter-finalists to come to Montreal to compete. In addition to the tantalizing prize package, the competition offers the opportunity for six finalists to perform a complete concerto with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Claus Peter Flor. To reach the final round, pianists must advance from two solo rounds.
The prize package got a big boost this year, thanks to the Azrieli Foundation, which has offered a $50,000 career development grant named in honour of competition cofounder Joseph Rouleau. This, added to the $30,000 offered by the City of Montreal, augments the first prize to $80,000.
While you're watching the webcasts, above, keep track of the competition on Twitter via #CMIM2017. You'll find the webcast schedule below, along with information on the prizes, the jury and the imposed Canadian work.
Webcast schedule: final round
Wednesday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m.:
- Sejin Noh (30, Sout Korea): Piano Concerto No. 1 by Tchaikovsky.
- Jinhyung Park (21, South Korea): Piano Concerto No. 2 by Rachmaninoff.
- Stefano Andreatta (25, Italy): Piano Concerto No. 2 by Liszt.
Following the performances, the winners of first, second and third prizes will be announced.
Webcast: gala concert and announcement of the special prizes
Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m.
Imposed Canadian work
For the 2017 edition of the Montreal International Musical Competition, the compulsory work, to be played in the semifinal round, is Laurentienne No. 2 by André Mathieu.
Jury
- Idil Biret (Turkey)
- Dang Thai Son (Canada/Vietnam)
- Alain Lefèvre (Canada)
- Hélène Mercier (Canada)
- Pedja Muzijevic (Bosnia)
- David Owen Norris (U.K.)
- Cristina Ortiz (Brazil)
- R. Douglas Sheldon (U.S.)
- Gabriel Tacchino (France)
- André Bourbeau (Canada, jury chair)
Prizes
- First prize: $30,000 (offered by the City of Montreal) plus $50,000 (Joseph Rouleau Career Development Grant offered by the Azrieli Foundation).
- Second prize: $15,000 (offered by Québecor).
- Third prize: $10,000 (offered by Stingray Classical).
- Award for best Canadian artist: $5,000 (offered by the Bourbeau Foundation).
- Radio-Canada People's Choice Award: $5,000.
- André-Bachand Award for outstanding performance of the compulsory Canadian work in the semifinals: $4,000 (offered by Jean-Claude and Raymond Bachand).
- Award for the best semifinal recital: $2,000 (offered by Tourisme Montréal).
- Bach Award for outstanding performance of a work for solo keyboard by J.S. Bach: $1,000 (offered by the Montreal Bach Festival).
- Chopin Award for outstanding performance of a work for solo piano by F. Chopin: $1,000 (offered by Liliana Komorowska).
- MIMC grant for the three unranked finalists: $2,000.
