Watch Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman, Ryan Goins play Jam or Not a Jam

It's Valentine's Day and because we love our readers and the game of baseball in almost equal measure, here is our gift to you.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and middle infielder Ryan Goins were recently in Toronto, and we pulled them aside during an intense media scrum to have a bit of fun. In this episide of Jam or Not a Jam, Stroman and Goins take on Bieber, Bey and broccoli and suggest a new anthem for their teammate, reliever Jason Grilli.